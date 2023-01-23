TIER 3 NOC SUPPORT ENGINEER – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client in the telecoms industry is looking for a Tier 3 Support Engineer for their NOC division to work remotely anywhere in South Africa reporting at their Cape town office.

Job Purpose:

Providing 3rd Tier Technical Support for incidents and problems.

Proactive monitoring and performance tracking to identify risks and vulnerabilities that may affect the network.

Accurate reporting and documentation of fault resolution work plans.

Assisting onsite technicians and external sub-contractors with remote troubleshooting of high-level faults.

Job Duties:

– Understand Tier-3 support workflow, JD, KPIs and customer SLAs.- Take ownership of Tier-3 support requests logged by the Tier-2 team and formulate resolution workplans based on SLA targets.- Adopt Customer-oriented approach in handling service requests, including direct client sessions were necessary, reaching out to clients.- Ensure Tier-3 Support tickets are updated with progress and resolution details in a timely manner.- Escalate incidents to Level 4 support were required and take ownership of incident progress until resolution.- Active participation and upskilling on new network deployments.

Required Education/Qualifications:

– Matric – Essential- CompTIA Network+, CCNP, CCNA, CompTIA N+, Juniper or any equivalent qualification – Essential- IT/Telecommunications related Diploma – Desirable

Required work Experience:

– 3 – 5 years’ experience in ISP/Telecommunication environment- 2 years NOC support experience

Required Knowledge:

– GPON, OSI L1, L2,L3, Technologies- Optic Fibre Networks standard testing methodologies (OTDR, RFC 2544, Bandwidth Tests)- Hands-on exposure on Switching and Routing protocols (VLAN, BGP, OSPF, LACP, EAPS, ERPs)- Customer service helpdesk software (e.g., Zendesk).- Linux systems and monitoring tools.

Desired Skills:

CCNA

CCNP

A+

N+

JUNIPER

NOC SUPPORT

OSPF

GPON

L1

L2

L3

ROUTING AND SWITCHING

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Fixed Line Telecoms

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

