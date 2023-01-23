TIER 3 NOC SUPPORT ENGINEER – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client in the telecoms industry is looking for a Tier 3 Support Engineer for their NOC division to work remotely anywhere in South Africa reporting at their Cape town office.
Job Purpose:
- Providing 3rd Tier Technical Support for incidents and problems.
- Proactive monitoring and performance tracking to identify risks and vulnerabilities that may affect the network.
- Accurate reporting and documentation of fault resolution work plans.
- Assisting onsite technicians and external sub-contractors with remote troubleshooting of high-level faults.
Job Duties:
– Understand Tier-3 support workflow, JD, KPIs and customer SLAs.- Take ownership of Tier-3 support requests logged by the Tier-2 team and formulate resolution workplans based on SLA targets.- Adopt Customer-oriented approach in handling service requests, including direct client sessions were necessary, reaching out to clients.- Ensure Tier-3 Support tickets are updated with progress and resolution details in a timely manner.- Escalate incidents to Level 4 support were required and take ownership of incident progress until resolution.- Active participation and upskilling on new network deployments.
Required Education/Qualifications:
– Matric – Essential- CompTIA Network+, CCNP, CCNA, CompTIA N+, Juniper or any equivalent qualification – Essential- IT/Telecommunications related Diploma – Desirable
Required work Experience:
– 3 – 5 years’ experience in ISP/Telecommunication environment- 2 years NOC support experience
Required Knowledge:
– GPON, OSI L1, L2,L3, Technologies- Optic Fibre Networks standard testing methodologies (OTDR, RFC 2544, Bandwidth Tests)- Hands-on exposure on Switching and Routing protocols (VLAN, BGP, OSPF, LACP, EAPS, ERPs)- Customer service helpdesk software (e.g., Zendesk).- Linux systems and monitoring tools.
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- CCNP
- A+
- N+
- JUNIPER
- NOC SUPPORT
- OSPF
- GPON
- L1
- L2
- L3
- ROUTING AND SWITCHING
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Fixed Line Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma