TIER 3 NOC SUPPORT ENGINEER

Jan 23, 2023

Our client in the telecoms industry is looking for a Tier 3 Support Engineer for their NOC division to work remotely anywhere in South Africa reporting at their Cape town office.

Job Purpose:

  • Providing 3rd Tier Technical Support for incidents and problems.
  • Proactive monitoring and performance tracking to identify risks and vulnerabilities that may affect the network.
  • Accurate reporting and documentation of fault resolution work plans.
  • Assisting onsite technicians and external sub-contractors with remote troubleshooting of high-level faults.

Job Duties:
– Understand Tier-3 support workflow, JD, KPIs and customer SLAs.- Take ownership of Tier-3 support requests logged by the Tier-2 team and formulate resolution workplans based on SLA targets.- Adopt Customer-oriented approach in handling service requests, including direct client sessions were necessary, reaching out to clients.- Ensure Tier-3 Support tickets are updated with progress and resolution details in a timely manner.- Escalate incidents to Level 4 support were required and take ownership of incident progress until resolution.- Active participation and upskilling on new network deployments.

Required Education/Qualifications:
– Matric – Essential- CompTIA Network+, CCNP, CCNA, CompTIA N+, Juniper or any equivalent qualification – Essential- IT/Telecommunications related Diploma – Desirable

Required work Experience:
– 3 – 5 years’ experience in ISP/Telecommunication environment- 2 years NOC support experience

Required Knowledge:
– GPON, OSI L1, L2,L3, Technologies- Optic Fibre Networks standard testing methodologies (OTDR, RFC 2544, Bandwidth Tests)- Hands-on exposure on Switching and Routing protocols (VLAN, BGP, OSPF, LACP, EAPS, ERPs)- Customer service helpdesk software (e.g., Zendesk).- Linux systems and monitoring tools.

