Web Developer

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

We are looking for a passionate self-starting Web Developer who enjoys working on new exciting projects and researching new ways how to enhance your work to be responsible for the coding and functionality of our website.

Duties and responsibilities

Includes but is not limited to: Write well-designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices.

Integrate data from various back-end services and databases. Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs.

Create and maintain software documentation.

Be responsible for maintaining, expanding, and scaling our site. Stay plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities Cooperate with web designer to match visual design intent.

Ensure that the website is user-friendly and performing optimally on Desktop, Mobile and App.

Ensure that pages are visually appealing to users and that they are properly laid out. Identify areas of improvement.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Proven working experience in web programming.

Experience in working on platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento 2.

Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of modern HTML/CSS. Familiarity with at least one of the following programming languages: Ruby, Python, PHP, JavaScript, JSON. A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.

Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming and web application development.

Hands-on experience with network diagnostics, network analytics tools. Ability to build a website from concept all the way to completion from the bottom up.

Proficient with Microsoft Office – Specifically Excel Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimization.

3+ Years of Web Development experience Proficient with Microsoft Office – Specifically Excel and PowerPoint Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines and budgets with business acumen.

Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.

Exceptional analytical, problem-solving and research skills Ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Excellent communication skills. Additional Soft Skills: Creative, attention to detail, patient, Self-starter, time management, customer-first mindset.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office

Web Development

JavaScript

SCSS

CMS Development

HTML

Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

E-commerce and Retail

Learn more/Apply for this position