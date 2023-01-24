Analyst Developer (Node.js) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our Client is a retail bank that offers its customers the convenience of modern banking, with all the services they need right at their fingertips. They have been making waves in financial technology for decades and now it’s your chance to join them on this exciting journey!

We are looking for an experienced Node.js Developer who can help them manage server-side components and create reliable connections between the front-end applications and back-end systems. To be successful as a Node.js developer, you will have previous experience working with back-end technologies such as HTML/CSS/JavaScript, databases (MongoDB or MySQL), web servers (Apache or Nginx) and cloud computing platforms like AWS or Azure. You should also possess:

System architecture skills including technical design & implementation processes

Knowledge of mobile app development e iOS, Android etc

Matric

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Detailed knowledge of IT systems development processes (SDLC), application testing practices along with UML analysis & design

Do you think outside the box? Are you always ready to take up new challenges? If yes – then we want YOU! Let’s chat about how you and our client can revolutionize online banking solutions while having some fun along the way!

