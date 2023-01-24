BA & BI DEVELOPER (22271)

Jan 24, 2023

Key Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the analysis of systems, processes or interventions within the organisation.
  • Responsible for the systematic and methodical investigation, analysis and documentation of all or part of an IT area in terms of functions and processes the information.
  • Responsible for monitoring the operations of the Company systems, including quality and compliance and to propose improvements/upgrades/additions where applicable.
  • To be the business partner to all stakeholders within and outside the company with regards to systems and technical matters.
  • To manage and be the liaison with all consultants with regards to IT and technical matters.
  • Identifies and examines IT area’s needs and determines timely and effective solutions to business functions and processes.
  • Trains process workers on new processes.
  • Documents implementation plans and ensures successful implementation.
  • Conducts post implementation reviews.
  • Assists Process Owners in ensuring processes are adhered to and improved.
  • Develop an in-depth understanding of underlying data sources, data structures, and business use cases to ensure reports meet organizational and client needs.
  • Analyze and document system requirements based on changes to clients /users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints as well as non-functional requirements
  • Participate and lead in business analysis activities to gather required reporting, analytic, and dashboard requirements.
  • Translate business requirements into specifications used to create reports, dashboards, and analysis services.
  • Develop technical documentation for reports, including data sources, logic, processes, and limitations.
  • Work with external developers to review requirements and application changes that will impact reports.
  • Creation, optimization and improvement of business processes including, but not limited to information
  • technology related reports using tools such as SSRS, Power BI, and Business Objects for internal and external users.
  • Provide technical support and assistance as required to ensure the availability and performance of
  • developed reports and dashboards, for both internal and external users.
  • Lead teams in the conversion of reports to SSRS and reporting platforms reports and dashboards.
  • Support end-user community in the use of business intelligence tools to query databases and files for adhoc reports.
  • Design and develop technical standards and quality control processes to ensure timely and accurate delivery of reports.
  • Develop and ensure proper configuration and change management processes are in place for the enterprise reporting environment.
  • Provide technical assistance and cross-training to team members.

Education/Experience Requirements:

  • Honours Degree in Business Information Systems, Computer Science, Data Science or similar fields.
  • Accounting knowledge would be advantageous,
  • 5 year(s) of progressive experience in the analysis, design, development, documentation and implementation of business intelligence best practices in an organization.
  • Experience in a small to medium size company working across a wide portfolio would be preferable.
  • Experience in a wide range of system and being able to analyse business needs and suggest the best systems for company requirements.

Preferred Knowledge/Skills:

  • Knowledge of and experience with SSRS, Power BI, SQL, SAP (other ERP systems)
  • Knowledge of relational database systems, logical/physical data modeling
  • Experience with ETL tools such as SSIS and FME Safe
  • Knowledge and experience with GIS and spatial databases
  • Knowledge and understanding of data security issues
  • Understanding of development life cycles and change control processes.
  • Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements and design user-friendly reports, dashboards, and visualizations for all audience levels.
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Office products.
  • Strong understanding of analytical and statistical concepts.
  • Proficiency with statistical toolsets used for data analysis.
  • Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to interact professionally across a diverse organization.
  • Ability to manage multiple priorities and adjust quickly to changing requirements and priorities.
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal, written, and the ability to produce clear data visualizations).
  • Ability to work independently, identify opportunities, develop solutions, and escalate issues in a timely manner.
  • Strong problem-solving skills.
  • Good Presentation skills
  • Continuous improvement and best practices
  • Customer Orientation
  • Strong project management skills
  • Working knowledge of accounting principles and able to translate financial information and data sets into summarized dash boards

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SAP
  • BI
  • ERP Systems
  • ETL tools

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *