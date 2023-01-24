BA & BI DEVELOPER (22271)

Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the analysis of systems, processes or interventions within the organisation.
- Responsible for the systematic and methodical investigation, analysis and documentation of all or part of an IT area in terms of functions and processes the information.
- Responsible for monitoring the operations of the Company systems, including quality and compliance and to propose improvements/upgrades/additions where applicable.
- To be the business partner to all stakeholders within and outside the company with regards to systems and technical matters.
- To manage and be the liaison with all consultants with regards to IT and technical matters.
- Identifies and examines IT area’s needs and determines timely and effective solutions to business functions and processes.
- Trains process workers on new processes.
- Documents implementation plans and ensures successful implementation.
- Conducts post implementation reviews.
- Assists Process Owners in ensuring processes are adhered to and improved.
- Develop an in-depth understanding of underlying data sources, data structures, and business use cases to ensure reports meet organizational and client needs.
- Analyze and document system requirements based on changes to clients /users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints as well as non-functional requirements
- Participate and lead in business analysis activities to gather required reporting, analytic, and dashboard requirements.
- Translate business requirements into specifications used to create reports, dashboards, and analysis services.
- Develop technical documentation for reports, including data sources, logic, processes, and limitations.
- Work with external developers to review requirements and application changes that will impact reports.
- Creation, optimization and improvement of business processes including, but not limited to information
- technology related reports using tools such as SSRS, Power BI, and Business Objects for internal and external users.
- Provide technical support and assistance as required to ensure the availability and performance of
- developed reports and dashboards, for both internal and external users.
- Lead teams in the conversion of reports to SSRS and reporting platforms reports and dashboards.
- Support end-user community in the use of business intelligence tools to query databases and files for adhoc reports.
- Design and develop technical standards and quality control processes to ensure timely and accurate delivery of reports.
- Develop and ensure proper configuration and change management processes are in place for the enterprise reporting environment.
- Provide technical assistance and cross-training to team members.
Education/Experience Requirements:
- Honours Degree in Business Information Systems, Computer Science, Data Science or similar fields.
- Accounting knowledge would be advantageous,
- 5 year(s) of progressive experience in the analysis, design, development, documentation and implementation of business intelligence best practices in an organization.
- Experience in a small to medium size company working across a wide portfolio would be preferable.
- Experience in a wide range of system and being able to analyse business needs and suggest the best systems for company requirements.
Preferred Knowledge/Skills:
- Knowledge of and experience with SSRS, Power BI, SQL, SAP (other ERP systems)
- Knowledge of relational database systems, logical/physical data modeling
- Experience with ETL tools such as SSIS and FME Safe
- Knowledge and experience with GIS and spatial databases
- Knowledge and understanding of data security issues
- Understanding of development life cycles and change control processes.
- Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements and design user-friendly reports, dashboards, and visualizations for all audience levels.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office products.
- Strong understanding of analytical and statistical concepts.
- Proficiency with statistical toolsets used for data analysis.
- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to interact professionally across a diverse organization.
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and adjust quickly to changing requirements and priorities.
- Excellent communication skills (verbal, written, and the ability to produce clear data visualizations).
- Ability to work independently, identify opportunities, develop solutions, and escalate issues in a timely manner.
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- Good Presentation skills
- Continuous improvement and best practices
- Customer Orientation
- Strong project management skills
- Working knowledge of accounting principles and able to translate financial information and data sets into summarized dash boards
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SAP
- BI
- ERP Systems
- ETL tools