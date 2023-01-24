An established engineering consultancy, with a trading history of 60-years in South Africa, is looking for a BIM Technical Modelling Specialist to join their team in Cape Town.
As a BIM Technical Modelling Specialist, you will be responsible for providing professional services and assistance to the Technical Director, in the delivery of multidisciplinary projects.
If You Have
- BSc or BTech in Civil Engineering/higher degree from accredited university/college
- Registration as Candidate with ECSA
- 5 – 7 years of professional experience
- Knowledge of structural draughting/modelling packages (AutoCAD, Revit, Tekla Structures)
- Competency in reinforced concrete, structural steel, masonry and timber design
- Knowledge of structural elemental and Finite element design packages (Prokon, Etabs, Frame, Safe, Tekla Structure Designer, etc)
We Would Love To See Your CV
Please Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- BIM Specialist
- Structural engineer
- civil engineer