BIM Specialist

Jan 24, 2023

An established engineering consultancy, with a trading history of 60-years in South Africa, is looking for a BIM Technical Modelling Specialist to join their team in Cape Town.
As a BIM Technical Modelling Specialist, you will be responsible for providing professional services and assistance to the Technical Director, in the delivery of multidisciplinary projects.
If You Have

  • BSc or BTech in Civil Engineering/higher degree from accredited university/college
  • Registration as Candidate with ECSA
  • 5 – 7 years of professional experience
  • Knowledge of structural draughting/modelling packages (AutoCAD, Revit, Tekla Structures)
  • Competency in reinforced concrete, structural steel, masonry and timber design
  • Knowledge of structural elemental and Finite element design packages (Prokon, Etabs, Frame, Safe, Tekla Structure Designer, etc)

We Would Love To See Your CV

Please Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • BIM Specialist
  • Structural engineer
  • civil engineer

