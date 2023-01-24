BIM Specialist

An established engineering consultancy, with a trading history of 60-years in South Africa, is looking for a BIM Technical Modelling Specialist to join their team in Cape Town.

As a BIM Technical Modelling Specialist, you will be responsible for providing professional services and assistance to the Technical Director, in the delivery of multidisciplinary projects.

If You Have



BSc or BTech in Civil Engineering/higher degree from accredited university/college

Registration as Candidate with ECSA

5 – 7 years of professional experience

Knowledge of structural draughting/modelling packages (AutoCAD, Revit, Tekla Structures)

Competency in reinforced concrete, structural steel, masonry and timber design

Knowledge of structural elemental and Finite element design packages (Prokon, Etabs, Frame, Safe, Tekla Structure Designer, etc)

We Would Love To See Your CV

