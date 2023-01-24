Market leading telecoms organisation seeks a Business Analyst with agile experience to engage with various stakeholders and identify opportunites for improvement through testing and analysis activities.
Ideal candidates will hold:
- Diploma in Business Analysis or similar tertiary qualification
- Five years BA experience gained in a related telecoms environment
- Agile software development and Product Owner experience
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Agile
- Software Testing
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree