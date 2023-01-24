Business Analyst- IT

BUSINESS ANALYST – IT

My client a leading fashion retailer in the George area, has an exciting new vacancy for a Business Analyst. (This position is based in George so applicants must be prepared to relocate there if successful).

Inherent minimum requirements (skills & knowledge):

  • Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification degree / diploma.
  • 3 or more years’ experience as a Business Analyst is essential.
  • A minimum of 2 years of system analyst experience or substantial business

experience is required.

  • Good knowledge of Microsoft Navision or Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

will be advantageous.

  • Excellent understanding of IT systems.
  • A solid understanding of IT principles.
  • Experience within a retail environment is advantageous.
  • Proficiency in O365 and Google Workspace is a requirement.
  • Project management skill set.
  • Experience in formulating and writing system requirements and functional

specifications that service business requirements.

  • Excellent presentation and communication skills and facilitation of workshops.
  • Analytical ability.
  • Logical thinker.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail is paramount

Key duties and responsibilities:

  • Act as interface between business units, technology teams and multiple internal /

external stakeholders.

  • Identify, analyse, validate, and document system requirements for business needs.
  • Manage change requests (Assess, scope, and define) from inception to

implementation, including release notes and training.

  • Gather and interpret requirements from the business.
  • Participate in the solution design process
  • Prepare the requirement specifications
  • Provide solutions for requests and support implementation.
  • Define the success criteria for solution testing.
  • Translation of business processes and system requirements into project workflows.
  • Ensure solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.
  • Provide effective and timeous support on processes, systems, and technology

activities.

  • Presenting solutions/solution scope, training sessions and workshops.
  • Be responsible for user acceptance testing and release notes.
  • Be responsible for successful deployment roll out of developments in multiple

systems spanning multiple stakeholders and business areas.

  • Provide project scoping, feasibility studies and risk assessments

Send CV by 3 February 2023

Desired Skills:

  • IT systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

