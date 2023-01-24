Business Analyst- IT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

BUSINESS ANALYST – IT
My client a leading fashion retailer in the George area, has an exciting new vacancy for a Business Analyst. (This position is based in George so applicants must be prepared to relocate there if successful).
Inherent minimum requirements (skills & knowledge):
- Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification degree / diploma.
- 3 or more years’ experience as a Business Analyst is essential.
- A minimum of 2 years of system analyst experience or substantial business
experience is required.
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Navision or Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
will be advantageous.
- Excellent understanding of IT systems.
- A solid understanding of IT principles.
- Experience within a retail environment is advantageous.
- Proficiency in O365 and Google Workspace is a requirement.
- Project management skill set.
- Experience in formulating and writing system requirements and functional
specifications that service business requirements.
- Excellent presentation and communication skills and facilitation of workshops.
- Analytical ability.
- Logical thinker.
- Accuracy and attention to detail is paramount
Key duties and responsibilities:
- Act as interface between business units, technology teams and multiple internal /
external stakeholders.
- Identify, analyse, validate, and document system requirements for business needs.
- Manage change requests (Assess, scope, and define) from inception to
implementation, including release notes and training.
- Gather and interpret requirements from the business.
- Participate in the solution design process
- Prepare the requirement specifications
- Provide solutions for requests and support implementation.
- Define the success criteria for solution testing.
- Translation of business processes and system requirements into project workflows.
- Ensure solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.
- Provide effective and timeous support on processes, systems, and technology
activities.
- Presenting solutions/solution scope, training sessions and workshops.
- Be responsible for user acceptance testing and release notes.
- Be responsible for successful deployment roll out of developments in multiple
systems spanning multiple stakeholders and business areas.
- Provide project scoping, feasibility studies and risk assessments
Send CV by 3 February 2023
