Business Analyst- IT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client a leading fashion retailer in the George area, has an exciting new vacancy for a Business Analyst. (This position is based in George so applicants must be prepared to relocate there if successful).

Inherent minimum requirements (skills & knowledge):

Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification degree / diploma.

3 or more years’ experience as a Business Analyst is essential.

A minimum of 2 years of system analyst experience or substantial business

experience is required.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Navision or Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

will be advantageous.

Excellent understanding of IT systems.

A solid understanding of IT principles.

Experience within a retail environment is advantageous.

Proficiency in O365 and Google Workspace is a requirement.

Project management skill set.

Experience in formulating and writing system requirements and functional

specifications that service business requirements.

Excellent presentation and communication skills and facilitation of workshops.

Analytical ability.

Logical thinker.

Accuracy and attention to detail is paramount

Key duties and responsibilities:

Act as interface between business units, technology teams and multiple internal /

external stakeholders.

Identify, analyse, validate, and document system requirements for business needs.

Manage change requests (Assess, scope, and define) from inception to

implementation, including release notes and training.

Gather and interpret requirements from the business.

Participate in the solution design process

Prepare the requirement specifications

Provide solutions for requests and support implementation.

Define the success criteria for solution testing.

Translation of business processes and system requirements into project workflows.

Ensure solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.

Provide effective and timeous support on processes, systems, and technology

activities.

Presenting solutions/solution scope, training sessions and workshops.

Be responsible for user acceptance testing and release notes.

Be responsible for successful deployment roll out of developments in multiple

systems spanning multiple stakeholders and business areas.

Provide project scoping, feasibility studies and risk assessments

Send CV by 3 February 2023

