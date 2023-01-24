Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jan 24, 2023

Market leading telecoms organisation seeks a Business Analyst with agile experience to engage with various stakeholders and identify opportunites for improvement through testing and analysis activities.

Ideal candidates will hold:

  • Diploma in Business Analysis or similar tertiary qualification
  • Five years BA experience gained in a related telecoms environment
  • Agile software development and Product Owner experience

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Agile
  • Software Testing
  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *