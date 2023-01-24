Business Intelligence Manager

Jan 24, 2023

Market leading telecoms organisation seeks a BI (Business Intelligence) Manager with proven leadership skills to manage their BI infrastructure, processes and team.

Ideal candidates will hold:

  • Bachelors degree in BI, Computer Science or Information Systems
  • Eight years or more BI Operations experience in a telecoms environment, including stakeholder, compliance, project and financial management
  • Four years or more experience gained managing a BI team
  • Advanced skills in Cognos, Excel and SQL

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence
  • Information Systems
  • Cognos
  • SQL
  • Advanced Excel
  • Compliance Management
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Project Management
  • Financial Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *