Business Intelligence Manager

Market leading telecoms organisation seeks a BI (Business Intelligence) Manager with proven leadership skills to manage their BI infrastructure, processes and team.

Ideal candidates will hold:

Bachelors degree in BI, Computer Science or Information Systems

Eight years or more BI Operations experience in a telecoms environment, including stakeholder, compliance, project and financial management

Four years or more experience gained managing a BI team

Advanced skills in Cognos, Excel and SQL

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Information Systems

Cognos

SQL

Advanced Excel

Compliance Management

Stakeholder Management

Project Management

Financial Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position