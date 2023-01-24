Business Intelligence Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Market leading telecoms organisation seeks a BI (Business Intelligence) Manager with proven leadership skills to manage their BI infrastructure, processes and team.
Ideal candidates will hold:
- Bachelors degree in BI, Computer Science or Information Systems
- Eight years or more BI Operations experience in a telecoms environment, including stakeholder, compliance, project and financial management
- Four years or more experience gained managing a BI team
- Advanced skills in Cognos, Excel and SQL
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- Information Systems
- Cognos
- SQL
- Advanced Excel
- Compliance Management
- Stakeholder Management
- Project Management
- Financial Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree