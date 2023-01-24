Business Process Analyst

Jan 24, 2023

Introduction
Responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.
Job description

  • Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation

o Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

  • Lead the definition and review of business processes

o Understand current business processes and define future business processes
o Document future business process/es

  • Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements

o Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
o Develop Business Requirement Specifications

  • Participate in solution design workshops

o Develop Functional Requirement Specifications
o Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents

  • Contribute in development of testing and training materials

o Document test scenarios and review test cases
o Assist testing capability in ensuring that new system meet requirements
o Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Minimum requirements

  • Relevant 3 year Information Technology or business-related qualification
  • 3 – 5 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains
  • Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)

Desired Skills:

  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business analysis
  • Business Process
  • Process Modelling
  • Agile
  • Waterfall
  • project management methodologies
  • Process modelling tools
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • BPA
  • business requirements

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Retail
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *