Business Process Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Introduction

Responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

Job description

Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation

o Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

Lead the definition and review of business processes

o Understand current business processes and define future business processes

o Document future business process/es

Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements

o Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

o Develop Business Requirement Specifications

Participate in solution design workshops

o Develop Functional Requirement Specifications

o Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents

Contribute in development of testing and training materials

o Document test scenarios and review test cases

o Assist testing capability in ensuring that new system meet requirements

o Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Minimum requirements

Relevant 3 year Information Technology or business-related qualification

3 – 5 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains

Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)

Desired Skills:

Process Mapping

Business Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

Business Process

Process Modelling

Agile

Waterfall

project management methodologies

Process modelling tools

User Acceptance Testing

BPA

business requirements

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Retail

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position