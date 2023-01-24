Business Process Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Introduction
Responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.
Job description
- Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation
o Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach
- Lead the definition and review of business processes
o Understand current business processes and define future business processes
o Document future business process/es
- Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements
o Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
o Develop Business Requirement Specifications
- Participate in solution design workshops
o Develop Functional Requirement Specifications
o Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents
- Contribute in development of testing and training materials
o Document test scenarios and review test cases
o Assist testing capability in ensuring that new system meet requirements
o Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
Minimum requirements
- Relevant 3 year Information Technology or business-related qualification
- 3 – 5 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains
- Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)
Desired Skills:
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Business analysis
- Business Process
- Process Modelling
- Agile
- Waterfall
- project management methodologies
- Process modelling tools
- User Acceptance Testing
- BPA
- business requirements
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Retail
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma