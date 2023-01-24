Cloud Developer at RecruiTech

A leading South African company is seeking a talented Cloud Developer to join their team. The developer is required to develop, test, document and implement systems.

Join a growing Automation and Integration team in this exciting technically focused roll of Full Stack Developer (.NET). Strong and proven experience is mandatory. Projects will be based on client requirements and variety is guaranteed. Both web and mobile based application development skills are required.

Requirements:

Must have at least 6 – 8 years solid development experience

Must know their way around Azure

MVC, Blazor, C#

Must have worked with .NET Core

At least done AZ 900 cert, preferably AZ 900, AZ 204, and AZ 400 (It is ok if they are studying to complete AZ 204 and AZ 400)

Must be able to set up CICD pipeline in AZURE DevOps

Must be a good communicator

Have some coaching skill to coach Junior Developers

