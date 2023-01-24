Data Analyst

DATA ANALYST

CLOSING DATE 30 JANUARY 2023

LOCATION Durban, KZN

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 30 January 2023

SALARY R32 989 PER MONTH

Please ensure that you meet the qualification and Experience requirements in order to apply. Call or WhatsApp Shashi Premraj on the cell number listed in the REF above in this job post for email address.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology /Computer Science.

EXPERIENCE

– Three (3) years’ experiences as a data analyst or in a related field in handling large data sets and relational databases.

– Valid Driver’s Licence.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Collect and maintain data including data creation, updates, and clean up.

Quality assurance of data.

Commission and decommissioning of data sets.

Provide input in designing the reporting environment that includes data sources, security, and metadata.

Develop reports and conduct troubleshooting.

Provide support to the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.

Provide technical expertise in data storage structures, mining, and data cleansing.

Present data in a way that assists the business to make better decisions.

Train end-users on new reports and dashboards.

COMPETENCIES

– Computer Literacy (MS Office).

– Must be able to analyse existing tools and databases and provide software solutions.

– Must be able to translate business requirements into non-technical lay terms.

– Knowledge of Company’s Policies and Procedures.

– Knowledge of Company’s personnel policies and procedures.

– Knowledge of Company’s Code of Business Conduct.

– Ability to work independently.

Desired Skills:

analyse existing tools and databases and provide software solutions

handling large data sets and relational databases.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

