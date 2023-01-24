Data Engineer

Jan 24, 2023

Role Purpose:
The purpose of this position is to ensure the performance, integrity and security of medium to high complexity databases and processes, contributing to the design of both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users. In addition, managing the governance, access and control of external client data adhering to the General Data Protection Regulations within a global environment.

Key Responsibilities:
Database Architecture

  • Manages and maintains the database architecture.
  • Monitors the health of the entire database system from database design to system architecture
  • Reviews and recommends changes to improve performance and service delivery across all aspects of the data environment
  • Monitors process and job efficiencies and effectiveness daily.
  • Clearly documents all database and related job information for each database, including data standards, procedures and definitions.
  • Monitors production databases regularly or respond to any database issues.
  • Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and cloud technologies.
  • Implement processes using API’s to import external system data that is relevant to stakeholder reporting requirements.
  • Manage existing API’s, ensuring they operate optimally.

Utilities and Reporting

  • Assists with the development of database utilities and automated reporting.
  • Implements accurate and effective means to monitor system performance and process run times.
  • Enables data analytics team to access data concurrently in a way or form that suits their particular needs and improves delivery efficiencies.
  • Create data tools for analytics team members that assist them in building and optimizing our products.

Data Security

  • Maintains data standards in accordance with business requirements, the company policies, and the data protection legislation.
  • Works in accordance with the security information requirements and procedures of the company.
  • Controls access to databases environments through permissions and privileges.

Stakeholder Management

  • Clearly and effectively communicate with relevant stakeholders around issue resolution and escalation management
  • Document all processes relating to data extraction/update/transformation and store in the online library for update and review annually.
  • Work within a team to drive and deliver solutions that meet the needs of the business, contributing to the overall success and goals of the business
  • Regularly upskill through internal and external training resources to stay abreast of best practices

Competencies

  • Proficiency with relational SQL and MySQL database.
  • Proficiency with SQL Server.
  • Experience in Informix would be advantageous.
  • Proficiency with SSMS, SSIS, SSRS, SSDT
  • Proficiency with cloud services: Azure, Snowflake, etc.
  • Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.
  • Re-designing infrastructure
  • Data delivery
  • Building Infrastructure
  • Python / C# advantageous
  • Power BI / Tableau
  • Azure
  • Cloud Data Management
  • SQL / MySQL
  • SSMS
  • SSIS
  • SSDT
  • SQL Server
  • Independent worker
  • Target driven.
  • Team Player
  • Effective communicator
  • Self-driven to grow and develop.
  • Strong organizational skills
Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • Azure
  • Cloud

