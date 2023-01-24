Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Company who uses the latest technologies to build state of the art services that are highly optimized for performance at massive levels, is looking for a top-class Front-End software engineer to join a great team, as we continue to build and enhance our presence in our international markets. While this is an individual contributor role, you’ll be involved in many aspects– helping evolve our existing architecture, working with teams to improve operations, and implementing new features and functionality.

DUTIES:

Develop features to enhance the users’ experience.

Make sure the web design is smartphone capable.

Give input into web page design and structure.

Ensure web pages are optimized for best speed and scalability.

REQUIREMENTS:

Have a degree in Computer Science or similar field.

Be proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Proficiency in Vue ideal (React/Angular strong).

Understand the principles of SEO.

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion for getting things done.

You’re experienced, but you also like to learn new things.

Have excellent skills in problem-solving.

Be proficient in communicating with team members, bosses, and clients.

Have good interpersonal skills.

COMMENTS:

