HelpDesk Agent at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

Main Purpose of Role
Provide telephonic and email client query management. Perform Garnishee administration on behalf of clients
Key Performance Areas
Operational:
- Attend to inbound calls and emails
- Provide remittance schedules to clients as required
- Update Garnishee Administration Service (GAS) database with payment activity and supporting documentation (EAO’s, Statements, etc.)
- Follow up with clients and judgement creditors regarding garnishee matters
- Verify and update garnishor details
- Compile the Daily Payments Stats Report as per agreed timeline and procedures
Quality Assurance:
- Ensure all general queries are resolved within agreed timelines
- Ensure all GAS matters are kept current and up to date
Reporting:
- Continuously update Payments Control Sheets
- Update Payments Statistics at the end of each day
Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required:
- EFT processing systems
- Online Banking Applications
- Microsoft office
- Attention to detail
- Time Management
- Problem solving
- Communication Skills (written and verbal)
- Accountability
- Resilience
- Client Service orientation
- Perseverance/ determination
- Can work in a team environment as well as independently
- Dependable
Required Minimum Education / Training+ Experience
- Grade 12
- 2 years working experience in a Financial Administrative environment
Desired Skills:
- Accountability
- Time Management
- Microsoft
- communication skills.
About The Employer:
Our best-in-class business services enable our clients to yield optimum results. We combine unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services.
Our solutions ignite efficiency, ensure stability, introduce simplicity, and enhance effectiveness.
Nutun is committed to elevating operational efficiencies and customer service, and we’re equally dedicated to providing our people with positive experiences, creative freedom, wellness support and opportunities to make a real impact on their own lives and the world around them.