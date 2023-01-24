HelpDesk Agent at Nutun

Main Purpose of Role

Provide telephonic and email client query management. Perform Garnishee administration on behalf of clients

Key Performance Areas

Operational:

Attend to inbound calls and emails

Provide remittance schedules to clients as required

Update Garnishee Administration Service (GAS) database with payment activity and supporting documentation (EAO’s, Statements, etc.)

Follow up with clients and judgement creditors regarding garnishee matters

Verify and update garnishor details

Compile the Daily Payments Stats Report as per agreed timeline and procedures

Quality Assurance:

Ensure all general queries are resolved within agreed timelines

Ensure all GAS matters are kept current and up to date

Reporting:

Continuously update Payments Control Sheets

Update Payments Statistics at the end of each day

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required:

EFT processing systems

Online Banking Applications

Microsoft office

Attention to detail

Time Management

Problem solving

Communication Skills (written and verbal)

Accountability

Resilience

Client Service orientation

Perseverance/ determination

Can work in a team environment as well as independently

Dependable

Required Minimum Education / Training+ Experience

Grade 12

2 years working experience in a Financial Administrative environment

Desired Skills:

Accountability

Time Management

Microsoft

communication skills.

About The Employer:

Our best-in-class business services enable our clients to yield optimum results. We combine unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services.

Our solutions ignite efficiency, ensure stability, introduce simplicity, and enhance effectiveness.

Nutun is committed to elevating operational efficiencies and customer service, and we’re equally dedicated to providing our people with positive experiences, creative freedom, wellness support and opportunities to make a real impact on their own lives and the world around them.

Learn more/Apply for this position