Intermediate C# Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a leading technology solutions provider and to support their continuous growth they are looking for Intermediate C# Developers to join their team in Cape Town. This role is a Hybrid model and is open to relocation. The role is a 12 month contract.

To apply, you need to have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma coupled with 3 – 5 years’ C# development experience.

The Intermediate Software Developer will form a vital part of a team of C# Developers who are responsible for creating cutting-edge software that supports critical business processes.

What would make you successful for the role?

Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects.

Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment.

Experience in the below mentioned Tech Stack:

Message Queues (RabbitMQ)

Out of Memory Caching (Couchbase)

Real time evaluations (SignalR/XSockets)

Source control concepts (Merging, Branching, Publishing)

Continuous Integration

C# .NET

Relational databases / NoSQL Databases

Visual Studio / VS Code

Azure Concepts and practices (Advantageous)

Desirable Criteria:

Azure Concepts and best practices

We can offer you a career (not just a job), and opportunities to learn and grow, working for a company that is at the forefront of their industry. If you are passionate about what you deliver and want to be continually excited about what you do, then you would be a great fit!

Contact Kivara Rajgopal at [URL Removed]

