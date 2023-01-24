IT Business Analyst LWG1912_1913 – Gauteng Midrand

Role-specific knowledge:
- Skillful in gathering and analyzing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements.
- Understand the tech stack of the current product to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.
- Experience in developing process flows, data flows, and diagrams to support solutions.
- Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.
- Written and oral communication and presentation skills.
- Ability to interface with the business to meet requirements and targets.
- Project management skills.
- Problem-solving skills.
- Experience in Agile methodology.
- 5-7 years in a business/systems analysis role
- Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders’ design current and to-be states.
- Experience in the creation of technical specifications from business requirements suitable for development work.
- Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready, and the Definition of Done) criteria.
- Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).
- Experience in modeling software like Visio, [URL Removed] or others
- Experience in developing process flows.
- SQL Language and Database experience
- Legacy systems i.e., DB2 understanding and ability to translate requirements.
Duties:
- Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed technical and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people, and technical workflow specifications.
- Analyse and understand the end-to-end flow of application teams during their data migration to support architecture and consider all touchpoints and impacts when analyzing new business requirements or changes to existing business requirements that need to be translated into technical requirements.
- Identify and promote optimization, reuse, and standardization opportunities within company Platforms.
- Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence, and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes.
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations, and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.
- Engage and collaborate with the team on suitable solutions that meet our requirements and satisfy our architectural roadmap.
- Engage and collaborate with various integration touchpoint teams and share business and technical requirements.
- Assist with query and complaint management in a timeous manner.
- Coordinate and participate in the test effort and troubleshooting to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed technical requirements and functional/process specifications.
- Assist the solution architect to produce technical documentation for designed solutions.
- Ensure all the technical requirements, evaluations, and recommendations of business solutions, assessments, and feasibility analyses are documented.
Minimum Requirements:
Formal qualifications:
- BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering
- Or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience.
- 3 Years + in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 years plus total experience required.
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- agile
- Software Development
- SQL
- data manipulation
- business systems analyst