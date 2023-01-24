IT Desktop Technician at Phaki Personnel Management Services

JOB PURPOSE

The role of the IT Desktop support technician is to provide first and second line support for all staff of the company. The technician is responsible for resolving support requests as well as meeting customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery demands. The IT desktop support staff work in a dynamic environment, which provides IT desktop support services over the phone, through email and in person.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Install and configure all new IT desktops, laptops, printers, scanners and ICT peripherals for all JW Sites.

Ensure all desktops, laptops, printers scanners and ICT peripherals are properly labelled and tagged(asset tag). Provide technical hardware support (analyse, diagnose & resolve problems) for all desktops, laptops, printers, scanners and ICT peripherals including troubleshooting.

Conduct problem analysis to implement temporary or permanent fixes with the aim of restoring service to the customer as soon as possible and escalating incidents to other support teams where necessary

Update IT incidents requests using the IT helpdesk system. Ensure that all desktops, laptops, printers’ scanners and ICT peripherals are registered in the Hardware Asset Management register. Update the IT

Helpdesk and the IT Manager for Business Support of important (P2) support calls. Install and configure all desktop support base build software on desktops & laptops.

Provide technical support on desktop base build software (on site, remote support, telephonically or email).

Ensure that the latest anti virus is installed on desktops and laptops. Prepare IMAC forms for new and existing equipment. Prepare FA5 forms of pc equipment that are replaced or moved.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Grade 12 (NQF 4)

Certified in CompTIA A+, Certified in CompTIA N+

Seven (7) years IT Technical Desktop Support experience.

Driving License (code EB) and own transport

