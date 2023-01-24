Java Analyst Developer – Western Cape Winelands

We are looking for an experienced, enthusiastic, and creative Analyst Developer to join our retail banking client! They offer digital banking services, savings and checking accounts, loans, debit and credit cards, investments, and insurance products. Striving to provide customers with the best user experience possible.

You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for taking product ideas from conception all the way to deployment. You will design, develop, test, document and deploy new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards. In addition you will be asked to perform quality tests/performance testing by developing automation scripts & procedures as well as handle load & scale.

To excel in this role you should have:

8 or more years’ software development experience

4+ years software design

4+ years proven working experience in software engineering and development in Java & Microservices

Knowledge of Cloud Solutions/Technologies & Financial Services systems environment

Good understanding of Systems architecture principles (IT technologies & software architecture)

Familiarity with Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards & agile delivery methods)

Expertise in Software development (typed & scripting coding languages)

Ability to deliver scalable solutions using Maven or Gradle

Experience using Git or SVN

Proficiency in SOAP or REST

Knowledge of JavaScript, jQuery, Spring Boot, REST, Git, JPA, Maven, Grunt, Kendo UI, etc

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

Jquery

Spring Boot

Soap

Rest

