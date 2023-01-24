Management Information Systems (MIS) Administrator.

Jan 24, 2023

Our client in the Financial Services Industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Management Information Systems (MIS) Administrator.

Purpose of role
• Report Writer
• Management Information system designer and implementer.
• Database management (ET-QV L-SQL).
• Internal Management information reporting.

Requirements:

  • Appropriate qualification required.
  • 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity.
  • Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analyzing data.
  • Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong excel skills), MS SharePoint, QlikView or QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft) and SQL.

Responsibilities:

  • Head office-based role.
  • Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports.
  • Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution.
  • Support users across the branch network.
  • Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview/nPrinting– multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL.
  • Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives and Management Dashboards.
  • Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging and ensuring quality assurance on data.
  • Streamlining of processes and procedures as well as ensuring efficiency of MIS.
  • Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security.
  • Automated data distribution.
  • Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting.
  • Ad-hoc reports.

Management Information

  • Produce all month end management & operational dashboards.
  • Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results.
  • Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability).

Personal and Company Development

  • Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place.
  • Ensure alignment to company development.
  • Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self–measure.
  • Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities.
  • Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable practice management and operations process for the company.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Coding
  • Computer Skills
  • Data Management
  • Database Administration
  • Information Systems
  • Power BI
  • Report Writing

