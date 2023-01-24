Management Information Systems (MIS) Administrator.

Our client in the Financial Services Industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Management Information Systems (MIS) Administrator.

Purpose of role

• Report Writer

• Management Information system designer and implementer.

• Database management (ET-QV L-SQL).

• Internal Management information reporting.

Requirements:

Appropriate qualification required.

1-2 years’ experience in a similar role.

Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity.

Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analyzing data.

Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong excel skills), MS SharePoint, QlikView or QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft) and SQL.

Responsibilities:

Head office-based role.

Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports.

Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution.

Support users across the branch network.

Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview/nPrinting– multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL.

Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives and Management Dashboards.

Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging and ensuring quality assurance on data.

Streamlining of processes and procedures as well as ensuring efficiency of MIS.

Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security.

Automated data distribution.

Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting.

Ad-hoc reports.

Management Information

Produce all month end management & operational dashboards.

Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results.

Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability).

Personal and Company Development

Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place.

Ensure alignment to company development.

Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self–measure.

Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities.

Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable practice management and operations process for the company.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Coding

Computer Skills

Data Management

Database Administration

Information Systems

Power BI

Report Writing

Learn more/Apply for this position