Mid-Level Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Medical Records Hosting concern wants a PHP FullStack Developer who can move incredibly fast with continuous deployment to build our vibrant but complex application. Our Software helps individuals to connect with a litigation solicitors or lawyers to speed up the medical negligence claims. Build data rich content for users, medical practitioners, and law firms. This position will report to the Senior Software Engineer. The position is balanced 50% – 50% between front-end and back-end. Please note this role will involve 4 days per week at their offices in Green Point.

DUTIES:

Building beautiful and intuitive user experiences.

Creating powerful APIs in PHP to deliver innovative features using Symfony framework.

Integrating with many different 3rd party Libraries.

Participating in the full product lifecycle, including ideation, prioritization, coding & testing.

Building algorithms on top of massive datasets to streamline user workflows.

Work in an Agile cross-functional team and providing feedback/estimates.

Analyse, troubleshoot and debug product defects and provide timely solutions to service desk issues by adopting a client-first approach.

Write good quality code adhering to SOLID principles.

Doing code reviews.

Write documentation.

Write good quality unit and integration tests ensuring code coverage.

Willingness to change and adapt to your environment.

Learning new technology and teaching your peers everything you know.

Be willing to help alleviate tech-debt and standardise legacy code base wherever possible.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant university degree in Computer Science or Information Systems, or equivalent work-related experience.

Proficient in PHP and Javascript/Typescript with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.

Frameworks: React, Redux. Symfony.

Experience with the following Tech is a bonus: Rest Api, Sagas, Docker, and Azure Architecture.

Building and maintaining our current distributed systems.

Relational databases:

PostgreSQL



MySQL

Experience working with continuous integration (CI/CD).

Understanding of networking and security protocols.

Fluent with Git-based source control.

Experience in HTML5, SCSS, Webpack and front-end dependencies.

Working understanding of Bootstrap (or other styling frameworks) and MVC principles.

ATTRIBUTES:

A great communicator who enjoys working with other smart people.

Effectively communicate, prioritize tasks, and manage time efficiently.

High performance individual who is persistent and self-motivated to accomplish tasks.

Detail-orientated, quick learner, and problem solver.

Strong interpersonal communication skills.

Creative, enthusiastic, and fun, with attention to detail.

Hard working passionate & dedicated.

Offering some flexibility to work a hybrid model of on-site and work from home.

