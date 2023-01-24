Network Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Network Administrator to join their teams in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

Configuring routers and switches

Support and maintain all network devices across multiple sites (Globally)

Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configuration

Deploy company LANs, WANs, and wireless networks, including routers, switches.

Monitor network performance and troubleshoot problem areas as needed.

Collaborate with customers and the IT team to design, develop, implement, upgrade, and support infrastructure

Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network capacity needs

Interfaces with customers and business users to provide insight into new product offerings and the benefits of these products.

Escalates situations requiring emergency support.

Willing to travel and be on standby

Qualifications and Experience:

Formal Cisco certification – CCNA (minimum requirement)

Minimum of 3 years networking support experience

Minimum of 3 years Cisco switching and routing

Experienced in SD-WAN technology

Skills and Knowledge:

Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive

Ability to work within a team

Effective planning and organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline driven

Knowledge of the following Systems will be advantageous

Cisco Meraki

Cisco Wireless technologies

Splunk

CA Spectrum

Cacti Network Monitoring

Cisco Prime

Cisco DNA

