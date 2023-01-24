Network Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Network Administrator to join their teams in Cape Town.
Responsibilities:
- Configuring routers and switches
- Support and maintain all network devices across multiple sites (Globally)
- Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configuration
- Deploy company LANs, WANs, and wireless networks, including routers, switches.
- Monitor network performance and troubleshoot problem areas as needed.
- Collaborate with customers and the IT team to design, develop, implement, upgrade, and support infrastructure
- Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network capacity needs
- Interfaces with customers and business users to provide insight into new product offerings and the benefits of these products.
- Escalates situations requiring emergency support.
- Willing to travel and be on standby
Qualifications and Experience:
- Formal Cisco certification – CCNA (minimum requirement)
- Minimum of 3 years networking support experience
- Minimum of 3 years Cisco switching and routing
- Experienced in SD-WAN technology
Skills and Knowledge:
- Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
- Ability to work within a team
- Effective planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline driven
Knowledge of the following Systems will be advantageous
- Cisco Meraki
- Cisco Wireless technologies
- Splunk
- CA Spectrum
- Cacti Network Monitoring
- Cisco Prime
- Cisco DNA
