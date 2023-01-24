Network Administrator at Ntice Search

Jan 24, 2023

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Network Administrator to join their teams in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

  • Configuring routers and switches
  • Support and maintain all network devices across multiple sites (Globally)
  • Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configuration
  • Deploy company LANs, WANs, and wireless networks, including routers, switches.
  • Monitor network performance and troubleshoot problem areas as needed.
  • Collaborate with customers and the IT team to design, develop, implement, upgrade, and support infrastructure
  • Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network capacity needs
  • Interfaces with customers and business users to provide insight into new product offerings and the benefits of these products.
  • Escalates situations requiring emergency support.
  • Willing to travel and be on standby

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Formal Cisco certification – CCNA (minimum requirement)
  • Minimum of 3 years networking support experience
  • Minimum of 3 years Cisco switching and routing
  • Experienced in SD-WAN technology

Skills and Knowledge:

  • Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
  • Ability to work within a team
  • Effective planning and organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Deadline driven

Knowledge of the following Systems will be advantageous

  • Cisco Meraki
  • Cisco Wireless technologies
  • Splunk
  • CA Spectrum
  • Cacti Network Monitoring
  • Cisco Prime
  • Cisco DNA

Desired Skills:

  • Network
  • Administrator
  • Infrastructure

