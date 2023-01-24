Project Manager Agile SDLC – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Jan 24, 2023

Responsible for end-to-end delivery of low to medium complexity projects which mainly involves internal stakeholders.

Experience:

  • Review project complexity and scope to enable effective project approval and prioritization
  • Create and maintain an internal or external stakeholder register and communication plan to ensure all project stakeholders are informed of relevant project information.
  • Facilitate all project engagements to ensure the relevant stakeholders are informed and aligned on project information.
  • Setup and maintain project governance and management templates to ensure alignment between project stakeholders and the availability of project management data.
  • Develop and communicates a project schedule with dependencies, tasks, and milestones to create clarity on roles and responsibilities and project timelines.
  • Initiate all contract management and procurement processes to ensure compliance with the relevant procurement & finance processes & governance

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Project Management
  • project stakeholders

