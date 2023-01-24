Project Manager Agile SDLC – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Responsible for end-to-end delivery of low to medium complexity projects which mainly involves internal stakeholders.

Experience:

Review project complexity and scope to enable effective project approval and prioritization

Create and maintain an internal or external stakeholder register and communication plan to ensure all project stakeholders are informed of relevant project information.

Facilitate all project engagements to ensure the relevant stakeholders are informed and aligned on project information.

Setup and maintain project governance and management templates to ensure alignment between project stakeholders and the availability of project management data.

Develop and communicates a project schedule with dependencies, tasks, and milestones to create clarity on roles and responsibilities and project timelines.

Initiate all contract management and procurement processes to ensure compliance with the relevant procurement & finance processes & governance

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project Management

project stakeholders

