Project Manager Agile SDLC

Responsible for end-to-end delivery of low to medium complexity projects which mainly involves internal stakeholders.
Experience:
- Review project complexity and scope to enable effective project approval and prioritization
- Create and maintain an internal or external stakeholder register and communication plan to ensure all project stakeholders are informed of relevant project information.
- Facilitate all project engagements to ensure the relevant stakeholders are informed and aligned on project information.
- Setup and maintain project governance and management templates to ensure alignment between project stakeholders and the availability of project management data.
- Develop and communicates a project schedule with dependencies, tasks, and milestones to create clarity on roles and responsibilities and project timelines.
- Initiate all contract management and procurement processes to ensure compliance with the relevant procurement & finance processes & governance
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Project Management
- project stakeholders