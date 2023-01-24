Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a highly reputable and dynamic property development brand, known for their exceptional level of success and commitment to making a meaningful impact in the industry. As a member of this team, you will have the opportunity to be actively involved in the development of cutting-edge and high-scale projects, and to make a significant contribution to the continued growth and success of the company.

Role Responsibilities:

Serving as primary representative on construction sites.

Coordinating teams in terms of site decisions, programming, costing, and quality control.

Ensuring deadlines and commitments are met in line with agreed schedules.

Managing / coordinating key professional meetings.

Overseeing contract management coordination and oversight with consultants and professional teams.

Developing / improving site systems and processes for optimal information flow and sharing.

Administering communication with neighbouring properties affected by developments.

Coordinating building snag and post-transfer construction aftercare.

Managing construction performance and milestones for contractor and professional consultants.

Monitoring / improving project efficiency throughout the project.

Implementing building methodology and strategies for ongoing efficiency.

Analysing / identifying project critical paths and risks, and managing key professionals and their deadlines.

Managing development handovers, including confirming handover schedules and managing updates as necessary.

Consulting with pre-launch of new developments with quantity surveyors and proposed professional consultants.

Contributing to managing the cost of design, including analysis of design and specifications.

Providing monthly project reporting on project budget, including preparation of variation control management, financial reviews, and version control management.

Overseeing ongoing budget performance and risk management.

Developing / improving cost systems and processes for optimal information flow and sharing.

Liaising / sign-off on QS reports and estimates, and assisting with monthly drawdowns from banks.

Forecast cash flows and submit any costs outside the scope of key contracts for bi-monthly cash flows.

Managing building design quality prior to construction.

Conducting weekly site visits and advising / recommending changes to product quality on site.

Assisting the team in making key design detail decisions.

Managing product quality on site and advising / recommending changes / identifying any potential risks to completion.

Representing / coordinating professionals and teams as necessary.

Managing the quality of key role players and informing the relevant party of any spec changes / designing amendments.

Coordinating building and apartment pre-handover snag rectification and ensuring custom design is implemented on site.

Assisting with building defect rectification and coordination after handover and transfer.

Maintaining / administering systems and processes for snagging and defects.

Administering project insurance, wayleaves and permits, and ensuring timely occupancy for the building.

Gathering building handover documentation, including as-built drawings, Occupancy and Compliance Certificates, project warranties and manuals, and project specifications.

Maintaining building acts, regulations, and standards during the design and construction phases.

Providing monthly project reports (includes program, budget, and contract reporting).

Providing monthly snag/and or defect reports and contributing to the shareholder report.

Participating in weekly contributions to project tactical meetings and external project meetings.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in Quantity Surveying, Construction Studies, Engineering or Similar

Relevant Skills / Experience:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in the industry, with a background in the development cycle being a plus.

Experience with mixed-use residential developments would be an advantage.

Strong communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing, proficiency in additional local languages is an advantage.

Proficient in computer programs such as Excel, MS Office Suite, Teams, and the ability to quickly learn new systems such as SnagR and MS Projects.

Proactive and able to effectively solve problems.

Strong time management skills and the ability to work well as part of a team.

Able to adapt to a fast-paced working environment and able to self-manage.

Strong reporting abilities and experience managing multiple project life cycles simultaneously.

