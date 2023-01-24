Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Division- Operations & Administration (AFICA)

Level 3

Purpose of this role

To oversee the planning, implementation, and tracking of specific short or long term projects which have a beginning and an end date with specified deliverables. Toplan, organise and control activities so that Alexander Forbes Individual Client Administration’s (AFICA) projects are completed successfully in spite of all the risks identified. Communicate with stakeholders at all levels and align to the overall strategy determined by the business.

Education and Experience

Matric with Mathematics

Project Management Qualification (NQF6)

Project Management Professional (PMP) – advantageous

PRINCE 2 Foundation and Practitioner – advantageous

Agile Certification – advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

Minimum 5 Years LISP experience in a related role

Project Management

Professionally liaise with project sponsors, project executive owners and head: EPMO to drive the remediation/resolution of project escalations

Work effectively and efficiently to achieve outcomes

Verbal and/or written communication to provide the businesswith regular progress and feedback on projects that have been logged needs to be at an understandable level

Verbal and/or written communication to a variety of stakeholders

As required from time to time, various formal and informal meetings will have to be attended and participated in

Business Understanding

Online resources

Peer networking

Training in line with approved budgets

Lead and drive the socialization of change impact across Group

Leadership – Internal processes and systems

Collaboration – Relating and networking with various stakeholders

Leadership Competencies

Project Execution Management

Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External)

Teamwork

Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity

Communication

Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)

Ethical Behaviour/Honesty/Transparency/Modelling of Values

Rule Orientation

Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)

Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)

Strategic Competencies

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

Problem solving (Includes reasoning)

Technical/Professional Competence

Process Engineering/Systems Competence

Business Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)

Financial Management

Functional Competencies

Presentation Skills

Time Management

Attention to Detail (Including Focus)

Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance of Ambiguity)

Holistic / Big Picture thinking

Innovation / Creativity

Problem Solving

Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)

Ethical Behaviour/ Honesty/ Integrity/Transparency (Includes Modelling the Values)

Responsible and Accountable

Strong work ethic

Problem solver

Excellence Orientation

Flexibility / Adaptability

Objectivity

Personal Growth Orientation/ Motivation to Learn / Learning Agility

Resilience / Perseverance / Stress Management

Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)

Rule Orientation

Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)

Ability to work and deliver under pressure

Visibility & Impact (Includes Confidence and Professionalism Presentation)

Strong written and verbal communication skills – a skilled communicator

Strong collaboration skills and a team player, with the ability to work independently

Customer Service Orientation

Self-starter with the ability to work to unsupervised

professional, diplomatic and cordial

Influence, Persuasion and Negotiation (Includes Conflict Management)

Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management)

Comfort with Diversity

Organisational Awareness

Relationship Building (Includes Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity and ability to read and interact with people)

Building good working partnerships

Key perfomance areas

Monitoring and tracking the effective delivery of the projects assigned

Ensuring that benefits and appropriate measurements are defined in Business Cases and are realised by tracking it against project deliverables

Managing project closure and ensure post-implementation review meetings are held and formal handover to OPS is completed

To draft, monitor and manage associated project risks

To comply with the AF Project Delivery Framework

Passing all certifications for training scheduled during the financial year

Completing all E-Learning training as per the specified date

Coaching project administrators that are assigned to any projects managed

To identify business opportunities & introduce innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area / project / initiative

To ensure that data for PMO reporting for projects assigned is updated on a weekly basis

To ensure that all stakeholders are kept up to date with regular progress including the updating of project dashboards

To manage the formal change control process on all projects

Managing costs within the approved budget allocations for all projects assigned

Identifying any cost saving initiatives within the PMO finance

Referral to Line Manager for approval
All staff related matters
All exceptions not consistently adhered to
Budget decisions
Strategic guidance
Any and all escalations
Personal development discussions
Career discussions
Issues that cannot be resolved internally
Policy and procedure related to the Project Delivery Framework (PDF)

Desired Skills:

Presentation Skills

Time Management

Problem Solving

Attention to detail

holistic

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

