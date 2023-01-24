Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Division- Operations & Administration (AFICA)
Level 3
Purpose of this role
To oversee the planning, implementation, and tracking of specific short or long term projects which have a beginning and an end date with specified deliverables. Toplan, organise and control activities so that Alexander Forbes Individual Client Administration’s (AFICA) projects are completed successfully in spite of all the risks identified. Communicate with stakeholders at all levels and align to the overall strategy determined by the business.
Education and Experience
- Matric with Mathematics
- Project Management Qualification (NQF6)
- Project Management Professional (PMP) – advantageous
- PRINCE 2 Foundation and Practitioner – advantageous
- Agile Certification – advantageous
Knowledge and Skills
- Minimum 5 Years LISP experience in a related role
- Project Management
- Professionally liaise with project sponsors, project executive owners and head: EPMO to drive the remediation/resolution of project escalations
- Work effectively and efficiently to achieve outcomes
- Verbal and/or written communication to provide the businesswith regular progress and feedback on projects that have been logged needs to be at an understandable level
- Verbal and/or written communication to a variety of stakeholders
- As required from time to time, various formal and informal meetings will have to be attended and participated in
Business Understanding
- Online resources
- Peer networking
- Training in line with approved budgets
- Lead and drive the socialization of change impact across Group
- Leadership – Internal processes and systems
- Collaboration – Relating and networking with various stakeholders
Leadership Competencies
- Project Execution Management
- Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External)
- Teamwork
- Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity
- Communication
- Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)
- Ethical Behaviour/Honesty/Transparency/Modelling of Values
- Rule Orientation
- Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)
- Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)
Strategic Competencies
- Analytical thinking and attention to detail
- Problem solving (Includes reasoning)
- Technical/Professional Competence
- Process Engineering/Systems Competence
- Business Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)
- Financial Management
Functional Competencies
- Presentation Skills
- Time Management
- Attention to Detail (Including Focus)
- Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance of Ambiguity)
- Holistic / Big Picture thinking
Innovation / Creativity
Problem Solving
- Ethical Behaviour/ Honesty/ Integrity/Transparency (Includes Modelling the Values)
- Responsible and Accountable
- Strong work ethic
- Problem solver
- Excellence Orientation
- Flexibility / Adaptability
- Objectivity
- Personal Growth Orientation/ Motivation to Learn / Learning Agility
- Resilience / Perseverance / Stress Management
- Rule Orientation
- Ability to work and deliver under pressure
- Visibility & Impact (Includes Confidence and Professionalism Presentation)
- Strong written and verbal communication skills – a skilled communicator
- Strong collaboration skills and a team player, with the ability to work independently
- Customer Service Orientation
- Self-starter with the ability to work to unsupervised
- professional, diplomatic and cordial
- Influence, Persuasion and Negotiation (Includes Conflict Management)
- Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management)
- Comfort with Diversity
- Organisational Awareness
- Relationship Building (Includes Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity and ability to read and interact with people)
- Building good working partnerships
Key perfomance areas
- Monitoring and tracking the effective delivery of the projects assigned
- Ensuring that benefits and appropriate measurements are defined in Business Cases and are realised by tracking it against project deliverables
-
Managing project closure and ensure post-implementation review meetings are held and formal handover to OPS is completed
-
To draft, monitor and manage associated project risks
- To comply with the AF Project Delivery Framework
- Passing all certifications for training scheduled during the financial year
- Completing all E-Learning training as per the specified date
- Coaching project administrators that are assigned to any projects managed
- To identify business opportunities & introduce innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area / project / initiative
- To ensure that data for PMO reporting for projects assigned is updated on a weekly basis
- To ensure that all stakeholders are kept up to date with regular progress including the updating of project dashboards
- To manage the formal change control process on all projects
- Managing costs within the approved budget allocations for all projects assigned
- Identifying any cost saving initiatives within the PMO finance
- Referral to Line Manager for approvalo All staff related matterso All exceptions not consistently adhered too o Budget decisions o Strategic guidance o Any and all escalationso Personal development discussions o Career discussions o Issues that cannot be resolved internally o Policy and procedure related to the Project Delivery Framework (PDF)
