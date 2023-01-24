We are recruiting for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years experience in
- Project management experience
- Scrum Master experience
- Internal Audit Project – driving the audit team’s uptake and digital audit process embedment
- Experience managing more than one project at a time
This will be an initial 6-month contract and it's a Hybrid working role. We would need the successful incumbent to be based in Johannesburg.
