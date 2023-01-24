Scrum Master

Jan 24, 2023

We are recruiting for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years experience in

  • Project management experience
  • Scrum Master experience
  • Internal Audit Project – driving the audit team’s uptake and digital audit process embedment
  • Experience managing more than one project at a time

This will be an initial 6-month contract and it’s a Hybrid working role. We would need the successful incumbent to be based in Johannesburg. [[Email Address Removed]]

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Scrum Master
  • Internal Audit Project

