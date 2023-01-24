Scrum Master Agile

Job Description
Senior Scrum Masters are leaders, facilitators, and coaches for an Agile Team. Leads a team in Agile, Scrum, and SAFe principles, ensuring that the agreed Agile practices are being followed.
Qualifications & Experience
Bachelor’s degree in Business, Commerce, or Information Systems.
8 – 10 years’ experience in project/software delivery.
Familiarity and experience in Agile/Scrum/Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).
Certification as a Scrum Master Certified SAFe® Advanced Scrum * Master or Advanced Certified Scrum Master (A-CSM) or Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) .
Knowledge of Kanban/Lean
Knowledge and experience in using tracking and collaboration tools such as Jira, Miro and TFS.
* Knowledge and experience with typically used Agile techniques such as User Stories, ATDD, TDD, etc.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- SAFE
- kanban
- lean
- ATDD
- TDD