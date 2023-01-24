Scrum Master Agile – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Job Description

Senior Scrum Masters are leaders, facilitators, and coaches for an Agile Team. Leads a team in Agile, Scrum, and SAFe principles, ensuring that the agreed Agile practices are being followed.

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Commerce, or Information Systems.

8 – 10 years’ experience in project/software delivery.

Familiarity and experience in Agile/Scrum/Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).

Certification as a Scrum Master Certified SAFe® Advanced Scrum * Master or Advanced Certified Scrum Master (A-CSM) or Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) .

Knowledge of Kanban/Lean

Knowledge and experience in using tracking and collaboration tools such as Jira, Miro and TFS.

* Knowledge and experience with typically used Agile techniques such as User Stories, ATDD, TDD, etc.

Desired Skills:

Agile

SAFE

kanban

lean

ATDD

TDD

