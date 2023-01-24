Scrum Master Agile – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jan 24, 2023

Job Description
Senior Scrum Masters are leaders, facilitators, and coaches for an Agile Team. Leads a team in Agile, Scrum, and SAFe principles, ensuring that the agreed Agile practices are being followed.

Qualifications & Experience
Bachelor’s degree in Business, Commerce, or Information Systems.
8 – 10 years’ experience in project/software delivery.
 Familiarity and experience in Agile/Scrum/Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).
Certification as a Scrum Master Certified SAFe® Advanced Scrum * Master or Advanced Certified Scrum Master (A-CSM) or Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) .
Knowledge of Kanban/Lean
 Knowledge and experience in using tracking and collaboration tools such as Jira, Miro and TFS.
* Knowledge and experience with typically used Agile techniques such as User Stories, ATDD, TDD, etc.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • SAFE
  • kanban
  • lean
  • ATDD
  • TDD

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *