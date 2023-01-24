Senior Analyst

Main Responsibilities:
Analyst
- Build financial models to evaluate new investment opportunities
- Maintain financial models to track investment performance
- Prepare Investment Committee presentations
- Prepare Investment Committee meetings minutes and follow-up documents
- Assist with preparation of pitch decks for fundraising efforts
- Manage senior lender reporting
Project Management
- Assist deal team with review and execution of legal agreements
- Assist deal team with implementation of new deals
- Liaise with legal counsel and EPC/O&M contractor to negotiate and execute project documents
Operations Management
- Prepare quarterly reports to investors
- Work with external compliance officer to manage ongoing compliance requirements
- Work with Insurer to manage ongoing insurance requirements
- Manage general invoicing and paying of accounts
- Manage annual BEE certification process
- Work with accountants and auditor to manage monthly management accounts and annual audit
- Manage updates to website and general marketing initiatives (e.g. press releases when deals close)
Qualification & Experience:
- Honours in Accounting, Business Science, Investment Management or equivalent
- CFA, CA(SA) or equivalent would be a benefit
- 5-7 years’ experience in private equity or corporate finance environment
- Ideally at least 2 years’ experience at a boutique/very small firm
- Any experience in the renewable energy sector is a benefit
Desired Skills:
- Risk Analytics
- Investments
- Financial Modelling
- Financial Reporting
- Invoicing
- Etc
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- Chartered Financial Analyst
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant