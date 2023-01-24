Senior Analyst Programmer at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 24, 2023

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer (PL/SQL) to join their teams in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

  • Lead a product team (2 to 6 members)
  • Provide technical guidance and support to the product team
  • Design high-level solutions and database tables
  • Lead development on projects in this space
  • Accountable for the product team’s quality of work
  • End-to-end delivery of the SDLC
  • Help with day-to-day queries from business users and PIT teams
  • First-line of support and/or standby when needed
  • Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels
  • Managing the admin of the team and self on company approved toolkits
  • Prepares specifications and programs of a highly technical or complex nature with no assistance.
  • Assists Systems Analysts / Programmers with the application or technical problems.
  • Play an active role in the strategic future of the system

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • A senior-level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of the application programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.
  • 6-8 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
  • Ability to liaise with the customer to define specifications on projects.
  • Ability to do application design.
  • Ability to lead junior staff members.
  • Knowledge and understanding of the client’s cellular space
  • Analytical mindset and logical thinker
  • Ability to play an influential role in the team and to manage and lead a team
  • Delivering the highest possible quality of work
  • Positive and Proactive attitude
  • Self-managed, and self-motivated
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards and to work as part of a team
  • Committed to excellent customer service
  • Structured and strong planning capabilities

Technologies:

  • PLSQL
  • Linux / Autosys
  • SVN /GIT
  • Oracle Forms / Oracle ADF (beneficial)
  • Java / Python / PHP (beneficial)

Desired Skills:

  • Senior
  • Analyst
  • Programmer

