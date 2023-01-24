Senior Analyst Programmer at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer (PL/SQL) to join their teams in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

Lead a product team (2 to 6 members)

Provide technical guidance and support to the product team

Design high-level solutions and database tables

Lead development on projects in this space

Accountable for the product team’s quality of work

End-to-end delivery of the SDLC

Help with day-to-day queries from business users and PIT teams

First-line of support and/or standby when needed

Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels

Managing the admin of the team and self on company approved toolkits

Prepares specifications and programs of a highly technical or complex nature with no assistance.

Assists Systems Analysts / Programmers with the application or technical problems.

Play an active role in the strategic future of the system

Key Competencies and Qualifications

A senior-level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of the application programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.

6-8 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL

Ability to liaise with the customer to define specifications on projects.

Ability to do application design.

Ability to lead junior staff members.

Knowledge and understanding of the client’s cellular space

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

Ability to play an influential role in the team and to manage and lead a team

Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Positive and Proactive attitude

Self-managed, and self-motivated

Attention to detail

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards and to work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Structured and strong planning capabilities

Technologies:

PLSQL

Linux / Autosys

SVN /GIT

Oracle Forms / Oracle ADF (beneficial)

Java / Python / PHP (beneficial)

Desired Skills:

Senior

Analyst

Programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position