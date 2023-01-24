Senior Analyst Programmer at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer (PL/SQL) to join their teams in Cape Town.
Responsibilities
- Lead a product team (2 to 6 members)
- Provide technical guidance and support to the product team
- Design high-level solutions and database tables
- Lead development on projects in this space
- Accountable for the product team’s quality of work
- End-to-end delivery of the SDLC
- Help with day-to-day queries from business users and PIT teams
- First-line of support and/or standby when needed
- Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels
- Managing the admin of the team and self on company approved toolkits
- Prepares specifications and programs of a highly technical or complex nature with no assistance.
- Assists Systems Analysts / Programmers with the application or technical problems.
- Play an active role in the strategic future of the system
Key Competencies and Qualifications
- A senior-level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of the application programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.
- 6-8 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
- Ability to liaise with the customer to define specifications on projects.
- Ability to do application design.
- Ability to lead junior staff members.
- Knowledge and understanding of the client’s cellular space
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Ability to play an influential role in the team and to manage and lead a team
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Positive and Proactive attitude
- Self-managed, and self-motivated
- Attention to detail
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards and to work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Structured and strong planning capabilities
Technologies:
- PLSQL
- Linux / Autosys
- SVN /GIT
- Oracle Forms / Oracle ADF (beneficial)
- Java / Python / PHP (beneficial)
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- Analyst
- Programmer