Senior Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jan 24, 2023

Main Responsibilities:

Analyst

  • Build financial models to evaluate new investment opportunities
  • Maintain financial models to track investment performance
  • Prepare Investment Committee presentations
  • Prepare Investment Committee meetings minutes and follow-up documents
  • Assist with preparation of pitch decks for fundraising efforts
  • Manage senior lender reporting

Project Management

  • Assist deal team with review and execution of legal agreements
  • Assist deal team with implementation of new deals
  • Liaise with legal counsel and EPC/O&M contractor to negotiate and execute project documents

Operations Management

  • Prepare quarterly reports to investors
  • Work with external compliance officer to manage ongoing compliance requirements
  • Work with Insurer to manage ongoing insurance requirements
  • Manage general invoicing and paying of accounts
  • Manage annual BEE certification process
  • Work with accountants and auditor to manage monthly management accounts and annual audit
  • Manage updates to website and general marketing initiatives (e.g. press releases when deals close)

Qualification & Experience:

  • Honours in Accounting, Business Science, Investment Management or equivalent
  • CFA, CA(SA) or equivalent would be a benefit
  • 5-7 years’ experience in private equity or corporate finance environment
  • Ideally at least 2 years’ experience at a boutique/very small firm
  • Any experience in the renewable energy sector is a benefit

Desired Skills:

  • Risk Analytics
  • Investments
  • Financial Modelling
  • Financial Reporting
  • Invoicing
  • Etc

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • Chartered Financial Analyst
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *