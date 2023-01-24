Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Purpose

Analyze the business environment to identify IT related gaps and opportunities to improve the business process. Plan, design and implement new IT solutions.

Experience

Interact with CFO, Financial Managers and Accountants and have good understanding and interpretation of the contents of a company’s financial results

Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.

Knowledge of the Pharmaceutical or FMCG business environment and business process

System design experience

Experience in the following modules / business processes:

Procure to Pay (Purchase Orders & Accounts Payable)

Trade Marketing

Financial Accounting (General Ledger, GLWand, Subledger Accounting, Report Wand)

Fixed Assets

SAP / SAGE Experience

Cash Management and eb-Tax

Financial background

Project management experience

Ability to work in a team

Ability to conduct training sessions

Strong communication skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong facilitation skills

Excellent planning and organizing skills with proven ability to meet deadlines and objectives

Desired Skills:

SAP

Sage

Oracle

