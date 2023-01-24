Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Purpose
Analyze the business environment to identify IT related gaps and opportunities to improve the business process. Plan, design and implement new IT solutions.
Experience
- Interact with CFO, Financial Managers and Accountants and have good understanding and interpretation of the contents of a company’s financial results
- Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.
- Knowledge of the Pharmaceutical or FMCG business environment and business process
- System design experience
- Experience in the following modules / business processes:
- Procure to Pay (Purchase Orders & Accounts Payable)
- Trade Marketing
- Financial Accounting (General Ledger, GLWand, Subledger Accounting, Report Wand)
- Fixed Assets
- SAP / SAGE Experience
- Cash Management and eb-Tax
- Financial background
- Project management experience
- Ability to work in a team
- Ability to conduct training sessions
- Strong communication skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong facilitation skills
- Excellent planning and organizing skills with proven ability to meet deadlines and objectives
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Sage
- Oracle