Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 24, 2023

Job Purpose

Analyze the business environment to identify IT related gaps and opportunities to improve the business process. Plan, design and implement new IT solutions.

Experience

  • Interact with CFO, Financial Managers and Accountants and have good understanding and interpretation of the contents of a company’s financial results
  • Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.
  • Knowledge of the Pharmaceutical or FMCG business environment and business process
  • System design experience
  • Experience in the following modules / business processes:
  • Procure to Pay (Purchase Orders & Accounts Payable)
  • Trade Marketing
  • Financial Accounting (General Ledger, GLWand, Subledger Accounting, Report Wand)
  • Fixed Assets
  • SAP / SAGE Experience
  • Cash Management and eb-Tax
  • Financial background
  • Project management experience
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Ability to conduct training sessions
  • Strong communication skills
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Strong facilitation skills
  • Excellent planning and organizing skills with proven ability to meet deadlines and objectives

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Sage
  • Oracle

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *