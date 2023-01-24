Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jan 24, 2023

Competencies

  • Solid understanding of Oracle Finance Processes and legal entity structures
  • Exposure to Oracle Financials or similar ERP
  • Self-starter, independent worker
  • Analytical and looks for improvement/smarter ways of achieving the outcome
  • High cognitive ability to pick up complex financial processes and rules

Skills and Experience

Finance qualification & background
Business Analysis Diploma
Knowledge of the insurance industry and products

Duties

  • Execution to business analysis methodology
  • Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need
  • Able to assist with project requirements planning
  • Applying and anticipating technical expertise
  • Process documentation
  • Business Requirements specification
  • Impact Assessment
  • Ad-hoc reporting

Desired Skills:

  • process documentation
  • ERP
  • Oracle
  • Business Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *