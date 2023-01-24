Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Competencies

Solid understanding of Oracle Finance Processes and legal entity structures

Exposure to Oracle Financials or similar ERP

Self-starter, independent worker

Analytical and looks for improvement/smarter ways of achieving the outcome

High cognitive ability to pick up complex financial processes and rules

Skills and Experience

Finance qualification & background

Business Analysis Diploma

Knowledge of the insurance industry and products

Duties

Execution to business analysis methodology

Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need

Able to assist with project requirements planning

Applying and anticipating technical expertise

Process documentation

Business Requirements specification

Impact Assessment

Ad-hoc reporting

Desired Skills:

process documentation

ERP

Oracle

Business Analyst

