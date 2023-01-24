Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Competencies
- Solid understanding of Oracle Finance Processes and legal entity structures
- Exposure to Oracle Financials or similar ERP
- Self-starter, independent worker
- Analytical and looks for improvement/smarter ways of achieving the outcome
- High cognitive ability to pick up complex financial processes and rules
Skills and Experience
Finance qualification & background
Business Analysis Diploma
Knowledge of the insurance industry and products
Duties
- Execution to business analysis methodology
- Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need
- Able to assist with project requirements planning
- Applying and anticipating technical expertise
- Process documentation
- Business Requirements specification
- Impact Assessment
- Ad-hoc reporting
Desired Skills:
- process documentation
- ERP
- Oracle
- Business Analyst