Senior Developer SAP Business Intelligence

Job Purpose

To support clients with medium to high complexity requirement analysis and systems development, implementation, and support of SAP technical modules in various modules. To utilise consulting skills, business knowledge, and SAP solution experience to effectively integrate SAP technology into the client’s business environment in order to achieve client expected business results.

Education and Experience:

Relevant National Diploma / Advance Certificate (NQF6) Informatics, Business Analysis or Business Analytics and at least 5 years’ experience in SAP BW and SAP BO environment, of which a minimum of 2 years is ideally at knowledge worker level.

Or

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND Relevant IT Qualification (s) / Certification (s), Informatics, Business Analysis or Business Analytics AND at least 8 years’ experience in SAP BW and SAP BO environment AND additional requirements specified in Min Functional requirements, where applicable.

Alternative

Minimum Functional Requirements

Experience and knowledge of SAP Business Intelligence Modules

Relevant SAP Business Intelligence training or certification

Relevant SAP BI Development, analysis, design configuration experience

Experience and knowledge of key integration points between SAP modules

Relevant SAP module functional / development training or certification (SAP BI Technologies)

Minimum 3-4 years’ experience and knowledge of development within an SAP Development SAP BI Environment.

Some background expertise in SAP BI:

Develop, code, document and execute unit tests, systems, integration and acceptance tests and testing tools for functions of high complexity.

SAP BO System development and Support (Administration, Data connections, Universes, Report development)

SAP BW System development and Support

SAP Business Objects- CMC Administration not limited to user security, promotion management.

Design and Develop End user roles and Authorisations including system optimisation – SAP BO.

Create reports for various business stakeholders as relevant, in a lucid and effective manner, keeping in mind the purpose of the reports – Efficiency in BW, BEX, BO & EPM

Good understanding of financial processes for budgeting, forecasting and headcount planning.

SAP Procurement Configuration Skills

Job Outputs:

Process

Accumulate information and provide reports with recommendations applicable to area of specialisation.

Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods, systems and procedures to identify trends and potential risks.

Communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialisation.

Effectively plan and schedule own activities to continuously improve quality and service delivery in area of specialisation.

Execute process and procedural change, implement the change and provide guidelines and support related to new requirements as a result of the change.

Use practical and applied knowledge and situational judgement to consider policy implications and to arrive at decisions / conclusions.

Correctly apply applicable legislation, including amongst other policies, procedures, and SOPs in the delivery of work outputs.

To perform medium to high complexity tasks during implementation, maintenance and support of various SAP modules to enhance business functionality and overall performance, while maintaining customer satisfaction.

Ability to peer review documentation and adhering to SAP Support SDLC

Acts as liaison with client for troubleshooting: investigate, analyse, and solve SAP functional and application problems and map client business requirements, processes and objectives; develop necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.

Builds medium to complex reports and dashboards for Executives and the company business units.

Draw on own knowledge and experience to identify and develop solutions that leads to improved service delivery and quality

Involved in execution and post implementation support of production release deployment

Involved in maintenance of current system solutions for SAP BW, BPC, IP (Integrated planning) and Business Objects

Perform medium to complex development and configuration activities specifically on SAP Business Intelligence (BW, BO, BPC)

Perform medium to complex programming, testing and debugging functions related to the implementation of SAP modules

To analyse business requirements , perform configuration and testing in various SAP Modules, such as Finance, Human Resources, Procurement, Security, Revenue Management, Governance and Application Lifecycle Management, Cloud Solutions, etc.

To analyse the current business processes and scenarios of the client and recommend/develop solutions to meet the clients’ needs.

To be able to identify key drivers of medium to complex defined problem and proposes solutions

To carry out assignments requiring the enhancements of new or improved procedure.

To develop ETL layers from multiple sources

Incident Resolution for Severity 3 and 4 issues

To have a good understanding of SAP Business Intelligence business processes and industry best practises.

To provide month end business support and processing of reporting schedules

To write, Functional Specification / Configuration documents and Test Cases for SAP Procurement.

Work with Business to understand business needs and design end-to-end capabilities within SAP Procurement to meet their requirements.

Governance

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of specialisation and continuously identify and escalate risks.

People

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.

Finance

Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs.

Client

Contribute to a culture of service excellence, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.

Ensure own understanding and adherence to customer service delivery and provide specialist support to meet or exceed customer expectations.

Behavioural competencies

Accountability

Analytical Thinking

Attention to Detail

Adaptability

Building Sustainability

Commitment to Continuous Learning

Conceptual Ability

Customer Service

Fairness and Transparency

Honesty and Integrity

Organisational Awareness

Respect

Trust

Technical competencies

Computer Literacy

Functional Policies and Procedures

IT Knowledge

Customer Relationship Management

System Thinking

Problem Analysis and Judgement

Verbal Communication

Business Knowledge

Business IT Systems

Written Communication

Technical Analysis

SAP Business Intelligence (IT)

Compliance Competency

GOC: Confidential

Configuration & Opt (IT)

Enterprise Architecture(IT)

Customer Service Tech (IT)

Problem Management (IT)

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

SAP BO

CMC

