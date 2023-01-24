Senior Frontend Developer (Angular) – G1911

Jan 24, 2023

  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

  • Maintenance

  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills

  • Review and present to Product Owners.

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Development of User training

  • Execution of System testing/parallel runs

  • System implementation

  • System audits/quality assurance

  • Management of Penetration Test

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • Willing and able to travel 3 times a year for up to 2 weeks to Europe

  • Willing to continuously learn.

  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

  • 6+ years of experience

  • Sound knowledge using Angular for building frontends

  • Very familiar with Test Driven Development

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end technologies

  • Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SASS

  • HTML 5, CSS

  • User Experience, Figma

  • Selenium for (automated) testing of front ends

  • Git using Github Enterprise

  • Deployment of Fronend usind docker and pipelines (Github actions)

  • Front End Architectures

  • Basic knowledge in Java and (JAVA EE)

  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team

  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)

  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals

  • Experience with Kubernetes, Quarkus

  • Experience with Jira and Confluence

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • UX
  • Figma
  • JavaScript
  • basic Java
  • Docker

