Senior Full Stack Developer (C# + Angular) – JHB – R1mil CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

New work in! A successful and proudly South African refreshment company are looking for a Full Stack C# Developer to join their fastest growing team. This is a technically strong hub working evolving projects and Greenfields type work.
They are a passionate, innovative and entrepreneurial bunch, committed to excellence, collaboration, transparency, respect and inspiration. Some company perks include a hybrid work model and free Sodas to enjoy while coding!
Do you have what it takes?
- You have 8+ years commercial coding experience coding in C#
- Big browser-based software experience – ASP.NET MVC or Web API or ASP.NET Core
- You will need solid front end skills. They are implementing Angular 12 but are happy to chat if you have strong JavaScript/jQuery or Typescript
- The team are going to favor people who have built in house software before OOP; Azure with Azure DevOps knowledge; CosmoDB or similar; Full CI / CD knowledge
- By nature, you have an inquiring, analytical mind-set and a keen eye for detail
- You have excellent English written and verbal communication skills
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Microsoft Certification for the win
Desired Skills:
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- C#
- Web API
- ASP.NET Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree