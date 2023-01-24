Senior Full Stack Developer (C# + Angular) – JHB – R1mil CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

New work in! A successful and proudly South African refreshment company are looking for a Full Stack C# Developer to join their fastest growing team. This is a technically strong hub working evolving projects and Greenfields type work.

They are a passionate, innovative and entrepreneurial bunch, committed to excellence, collaboration, transparency, respect and inspiration. Some company perks include a hybrid work model and free Sodas to enjoy while coding!

Do you have what it takes?

You have 8+ years commercial coding experience coding in C#

Big browser-based software experience – ASP.NET MVC or Web API or ASP.NET Core

You will need solid front end skills. They are implementing Angular 12 but are happy to chat if you have strong JavaScript/jQuery or Typescript

The team are going to favor people who have built in house software before OOP; Azure with Azure DevOps knowledge; CosmoDB or similar; Full CI / CD knowledge

By nature, you have an inquiring, analytical mind-set and a keen eye for detail

You have excellent English written and verbal communication skills

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification

Microsoft Certification for the win

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Fourways JHB offering a cost to company salary of R1mil negotiable on experience and ability.

