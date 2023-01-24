Senior/Intermediate Full Stack Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are searching for an Intermediate to Senior Full Stack Developer on a remote opportunity.
Qualification Essential:
- Grade 12 Cert.
- Source control for code – we use Git, knowledge is advantageous.
Qualifications Preferred:
- IT-related qualification
- Angular experience
- Bootstrap and material
- HTML, CSS, SCSS
- Basic understanding of UI and UX
- UI and UX Standards and best practices knowledge
- AWS
- Object Orientated programming in the sense of:
– java experience
– .Net core
– C#
Experience Required:
- Experience SQL and/or NoSQL.
- Advantageous if experienced in cloud.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Able to take a complex problem and break it down into smaller components.
- Translate business requirements into technical solutions.
- Design a solution so that your components can be reused and are loosely coupled.
- Able to estimate the amount of time you need to complete each component.
- Document code and write manuals that explain how things work.
- Ability to handle scope creep or prioritize.
- Autonomous
- Be able to identify areas for improvement in the stack and communicate it across effectively.
- A want to improve and grow – learn and expand there is a lot of room for this.
- Understands concepts of MVC and MVV.
- Front-end testing is a bonus.
Work Environment:
- Remote
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML