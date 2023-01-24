Senior/Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Jan 24, 2023

We are searching for an Intermediate to Senior Full Stack Developer on a remote opportunity.

Qualification Essential:

  • Grade 12 Cert.

  • Source control for code – we use Git, knowledge is advantageous.

Qualifications Preferred:

  • IT-related qualification

  • Angular experience

  • Bootstrap and material

  • HTML, CSS, SCSS

  • Basic understanding of UI and UX

  • UI and UX Standards and best practices knowledge

  • AWS

  • Object Orientated programming in the sense of:
    – java experience
    – .Net core
    – C#

Experience Required:

  • Experience SQL and/or NoSQL.

  • Advantageous if experienced in cloud.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Able to take a complex problem and break it down into smaller components.

  • Translate business requirements into technical solutions.

  • Design a solution so that your components can be reused and are loosely coupled.

  • Able to estimate the amount of time you need to complete each component.

  • Document code and write manuals that explain how things work.

  • Ability to handle scope creep or prioritize.

  • Autonomous

  • Be able to identify areas for improvement in the stack and communicate it across effectively.

  • A want to improve and grow – learn and expand there is a lot of room for this.

  • Understands concepts of MVC and MVV.

  • Front-end testing is a bonus.

Work Environment:

  • Remote

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

