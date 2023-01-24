Senior Magento Developer at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 24, 2023

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Senior Magento Developer based in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

  • Be the Magento Subject matter expert in our E-commerce product team.
  • Architect and Design Magento modules to satisfy business requirements
  • Define and implement coding standards and best practices relevant to Magento
  • Mentoring and skilling up junior Magento developers
  • Implement unit tests to ensure adequate code coverage
  • Load and stress testing.
  • Investigate, debug and solve production incidents
  • Keep Magento appropriately updated and patched

Skills, Knowledge and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
  • Magento Certification(s)
  • 8 years Magento experience (4 years Magento 2)
  • Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.
  • Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.
  • Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.
  • Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, and A/B Testing.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • Experience with Google Cloud Platform implementations
  • Solid experience using GraphQL, JSON, XML, Node.js

Desired Skills:

  • Senior
  • Magento
  • Developer

