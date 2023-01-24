Senior Project Manager

We are recruiting a Senior Project Manager for a hybrid opportunity in Johannesburg.

This is a 6-months contract.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

IT related qualification

Experience required:

7+ years experience

Project Management experience

Scrum Master experience

Dev Management experience

Rolling out digital solutions into a call center space

Experience managing more than one project at a time

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Work closely with the development teams, product owners, and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

High-velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays, and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.

Provide updated reports on the Agile process for the wider organization.

Facilitate communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog.

Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

