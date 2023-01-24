Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 24, 2023

We are recruiting a Senior Project Manager for a hybrid opportunity in Johannesburg.

This is a 6-months contract.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT related qualification

Experience required:

  • 7+ years experience

  • Project Management experience

  • Scrum Master experience

  • Dev Management experience

  • Rolling out digital solutions into a call center space

  • Experience managing more than one project at a time

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with the development teams, product owners, and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

  • High-velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays, and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

  • Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

  • Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

  • Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.

  • Provide updated reports on the Agile process for the wider organization.

  • Facilitate communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

  • Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog.

  • Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

