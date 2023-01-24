Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting a Senior Project Manager for a hybrid opportunity in Johannesburg.
This is a 6-months contract.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT related qualification
Experience required:
- 7+ years experience
- Project Management experience
- Scrum Master experience
- Dev Management experience
- Rolling out digital solutions into a call center space
- Experience managing more than one project at a time
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Work closely with the development teams, product owners, and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
- High-velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays, and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
- Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
- Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
- Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.
- Provide updated reports on the Agile process for the wider organization.
- Facilitate communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
- Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog.
- Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML