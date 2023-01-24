Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a leading technology solutions provider and to support their continuous growth they are looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town. This role is a Hybrid model and is open to relocation. The role is a 12 month contract.

The Senior Software Developer will be familiar with advanced programming techniques and design patterns and, in accordance with the Technical Lead, will provide guidance to the other developers.

To apply, you need to have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma coupled with 5+ years’ development experience.

What you need to be successful for the role?

Demonstrates consistent behavior aligned to the Organizational Culture.

Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects.

Proven experience in coding with an understanding of system architectures and knowledge of SOA.

Solid knowledge of OO, development methodologies and applying patterns.

Ability to work alongside Architects to integrate and propose viable solutions to business.

Experience in the below mentioned Tech Stack:

Message Queues (RabbitMQ)

NoSql (Mongo)

Out of Memory Caching (Couchbase)

Real time evaluations (SignalR/XSockets)

Source control concepts (Merging, Branching, Publishing)

Continuous Integration

C# .NET

Relational databases / NoSQL Databases

Visual Studio / VS Code

Azure Concepts and practices (Advantageous)

Desirable Criteria:

Azure Concepts and best practices

Out of Memory Caching (Redis)

Kafka

Kubernetes

We can offer you a career (not just a job), and opportunities to learn and grow, working for a company that is at the forefront of their industry. If you are passionate about what you deliver and want to be continually excited about what you do, then you would be a great fit!

