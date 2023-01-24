Senior Test Analyst

Jan 24, 2023

We are recruiting for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 6+ years of experience in

  • Manual Testing: minimum 6 years experience
  • Automation Testing: minimum 2 years experience
  • Strong SQL experience
  • API Testing experience (SOAP UI or POSTMAN)
  • Agile experience

This will be an initial 6-month contract and it’s a Hybrid working role. We would need the successful incumbent to be based in Cape Town. [[Email Address Removed]]

Desired Skills:

  • Manual Testing
  • Automation Testing
  • Strong SQL experience
  • API Testing
  • Agile
  • SOAP UI or POSTMAN

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *