Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 24, 2023

A Senior Test Analyst is required with a minimum of 6 years of Test Analyst Experience with an eye for detail in all testing activities.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Diploma in IT / Software Engineering / Computer Science Degree

  • ISTQB Foundation Certificate

Experience Required:

  • Manual Testing: minimum 6 years’ experience

  • Automation Testing: minimum 2 years experience

  • Strong SQL experience

  • API Testing experience (SOAP UI or POSTMAN)

  • Agile experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Analysis of Functional and Business Specs.

  • Creation of Requirement Traceability Matrix (RTM).

  • Design of Test Scenarios and Test Cases.

  • Test data creation or elicitation.

  • Execution of Test Cases.

  • Logging defects and following up with the vendor.

  • Identify test cases for Regression testing with business.

Tools:

  • Atlassian JIRA

Knowledge and understanding of Testing Methodologies:

  • Agile

  • Waterfall (V-model)

  • Ability to liaise and communicate with the business ( soft skills).

  • Ability to ask relevant questions to produce test requirements.

  • Ability to report on test status, defects, and issues or risks identified.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *