Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

A Senior Test Analyst is required with a minimum of 6 years of Test Analyst Experience with an eye for detail in all testing activities.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Diploma in IT / Software Engineering / Computer Science Degree
- ISTQB Foundation Certificate
Experience Required:
- Manual Testing: minimum 6 years’ experience
- Automation Testing: minimum 2 years experience
- Strong SQL experience
- API Testing experience (SOAP UI or POSTMAN)
- Agile experience
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Analysis of Functional and Business Specs.
- Creation of Requirement Traceability Matrix (RTM).
- Design of Test Scenarios and Test Cases.
- Test data creation or elicitation.
- Execution of Test Cases.
- Logging defects and following up with the vendor.
- Identify test cases for Regression testing with business.
Tools:
- Atlassian JIRA
Knowledge and understanding of Testing Methodologies:
- Agile
- Waterfall (V-model)
- Ability to liaise and communicate with the business ( soft skills).
- Ability to ask relevant questions to produce test requirements.
- Ability to report on test status, defects, and issues or risks identified.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML