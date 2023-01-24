Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

A Senior Test Analyst is required with a minimum of 6 years of Test Analyst Experience with an eye for detail in all testing activities.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Diploma in IT / Software Engineering / Computer Science Degree

ISTQB Foundation Certificate

Experience Required:

Manual Testing: minimum 6 years’ experience

Automation Testing: minimum 2 years experience

Strong SQL experience

API Testing experience (SOAP UI or POSTMAN)

Agile experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

Analysis of Functional and Business Specs.

Creation of Requirement Traceability Matrix (RTM).

Design of Test Scenarios and Test Cases.

Test data creation or elicitation.

Execution of Test Cases.

Logging defects and following up with the vendor.

Identify test cases for Regression testing with business.

Tools:

Atlassian JIRA

Knowledge and understanding of Testing Methodologies:

Agile

Waterfall (V-model)

Ability to liaise and communicate with the business ( soft skills).

Ability to ask relevant questions to produce test requirements.

Ability to report on test status, defects, and issues or risks identified.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

